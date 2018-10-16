Share:

OKARA-Prisons in the Punjab province would be turned into reformative training centres with positive and workable policies.

It was conveyed by Provincial Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich during his visit to Okara District Jail here the other day. The systems of jails would be connected with other jails through computer to keep up constant monitoring regarding purchase and used articles. The Tevta would be obliged to train the prisoners in different skills and trade of their liking. The small scale cottage industry would be encouraged. The minister said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan laws would be made to evolve better and corruption free service delivery system for the people. He disclosed that the lists of such prisoners whose crimes were minor and who could not deposit fine for release were being prepared. He said in this regard discussion with the provincial minister social welfare and the provincial minister Baitul Mal was continued. He told that the non official visitor's committees were formed which would visit district jails and central jails to suggest better steps for the betterment of prisoners. He declared to consider raising the pay scales of the jail employees. At his arrival at the district jail, Deputy Inspector General Jails Kamran Anjum and District Jail Superintendent Noor Hassan Baghela accorded him a warm welcome. The minister arrived here with only one driver without protocol. He refused to grace the police salute.

The city journalists were also introduced to the minister. The minister took complete round of the district and saw various sections including hospital and asked about the health of the patients in the jail, checked the medicine stores, kitchen of the jail and the standard of meals. He also visited the water filtration plant in the jail. He expressed his satisfaction to the DIG Jails and the superintendent district jail for the excellent up-keep, greenery and sanitation in the jail premises.