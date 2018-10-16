Share:

GUJRANWALA: Gujranwala Rescue 1122 team has secured 2nd position in 7th National Rescue Challenge Competitions 2018, held in Lahore from 10th to 12th October.

Rescue teams from KPK, Gilgit, Lahore, Sialkot and other districts of the Punjab participated in these competitions while the Gujranwala Rescue 1122 team performed well in all sections and grabbed 2nd position. Meanwhile, the Rescue 1122 team was warmly welcomed by District Emergency Officer Syed Kammal Abid upon their arrival at Gujranwala. The officer praised the rescuers for showing best performance in the competitions.