Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has proposed a record amount of Rs 173.9 billion for fiscal year 2018-19 under the head of public safety .

The provincial government has not announced any new project or scheme under the head of law and order. The government on Tuesday unveiled its first budget for the remaining period of the current fiscal year 2018-19 (from November to June). According to the budget documents, the government has allocated Rs 170.4 billion for public order and safety affairs. Similarly, an amount of Rs 3.4 billion has been earmarked for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PPIC3).

Since the safe city project has been made operational in Kasur district, the government is also planning to expand this initiative of high-tech surveillance to other cities of the Punjab province during the next fiscal year.

Officials familiar with the development told The Nation that at least six big cities of the province including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, and Bahawalpur are part of the safe city project. The project will be extended to other districts in different phases.

During the fiscal year 2016-17, the provincial government had proposed Rs145 billion for under the head of law and order. In 2014, the government had allocated Rs81.68 billion for the country’s largest law enforcement agency. Similarly, only Rs 62 billion had been allocated for the police department in 2012-13. The planned spending has been jacked up from last year’s allocations. The Punjab Safe City Authority project will get Rs3.4 billion during the next financial year. Under this project, the government is planning strict surveillance of miscreants and offenders by using modern tools including CCTV cameras.

Last year, former Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Pasha had claimed that the project of comprehensive surveillance system would be completed in Lahore by June 2017 and other five big cities of the province by December 2017.

The project has been made operational in Lahore and Kasur districts but the government has failed to launch the initiatives in other big cities of the province due to shortage of funds. The PML-N government had announced the high-tech surveillance system with an estimated cost of Rs 13 billion in Lahore a couple of years ago. Most of funds would be utilized for the salaries of policemen. The government has also announced in the budget estimates that the ongoing development projects, launched by the previous government, would continue and to be completed on time.