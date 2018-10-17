Share:

LAHORE - Former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique appeared before NAB Lahore on Tuesday in connection with Paragon Housing Society scam.

Both the brothers remained for an hour with NAB investigators and responded to their questions.

The Bureau has directed the two brothers who are already on interim bail from Lahore High Court to bring along all documents and the money trail failing which they could be arrested.

Their bail limit was by October 24, against a surety of Rs 500,000 each in the corruption case.

Khawaja Saad had also appeared before a NAB team, in September, to answer its queries over his alleged involvement in the Paragon Housing Society scam.

The investigation was started by NAB into the scandal after protests by dozens of victims against the housing society fraud, following which names of the two brothers were also placed on Blacklist on the request of NAB Lahore, a week back.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif has been accused of ordering cancellation of contract of Ashiana-e-Iqbal to a successful bidder, leading to the award of the contract to his favourite builder, which resulted in a loss of Rs 193 million approximately.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahad Cheema and others are in custody over allegations of corruption against them in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Society scam. Hamza Shehbaz has alleged that arrest of his father was on the behest of Imran Khan only to influence the last by-election otherwise he has nothing to do with corruption in the province.