ISLAMABAD - Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Major General (R) M Akram Sahi has lashed out at Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) bosses and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take stern action against them for destroying future of Pakistani athletes.

Talking to The Nation, Sahi said that the POA officials are blackmailers, who just know how to avail opportunities for joy-rides while they are least bothered about conducing the National Games and pathetic results of Pakistani contingents in international events. “Recently, the POA managed to get Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) blackmailed and took a massive contingent to Asian Games. Majority of them were joy-riders and our athletes managed to win just three bronze medals and that too because there were no third place playoffs.

“In hockey and other sports, we might have to return empty-handed, but POA, like witnessed so many times in the past, passed on the burden of highly poor results to the federations and PSB. If I were the POA President, I would have accepted my failure long time ago and tendered my resignation.”

He said it is quite shameful that POA’s main job is to conduct National Games at least once a year, but they completely failed to conduct a even a single one for the last five years. “When I was POA President in 2013, in a few days time, I not only conducted the National Games in the same year, but also offered hefty cash prizes to the athletes, who went onto represent the country in mega international events and won laurels for Pakistan. But look at the POA, they keep on playing meeting-meeting and in reality, they never bother to fulfill their national and moral obligations.”

He said if people give some kind of good and positive suggestions, then heed must be paid to their suggestions, as they don’t have any personal interest. “Sports are my passion and I am deeply involved in athletics. The year when the Asian Federation started Junior Championship, the AFP implemented it in the same year in Pakistan. I was national champion and that was the reason behind, I accepted the responsibility of the AFP and everybody has witnessed of my era. I never blamed poor funds situation to slip national championships or never make funds issue a tool to get away from sending athletes abroad for international commitments.”

He said his philosophy is mass participation of youth in sports. “We are home of millions of people and majority is youth. I want maximum number of youth to get out of their homes and participate in national events instead of wasting time in wasteful activities and involving in anti-social events like mobiles or playing games on computers. I have provided jobs to the athletes in different departments and it is my promise I will ensure employment for every bright athlete in future too.”

Sahi said the AFP has started countrywide talent-hunt drive, which is giving playing rights to all the private schools of the country in the first phase while in the next championship, at least 200,000 school kids will take part. On 23rd March 2019, we will celebrate Independence Day of Naya Pakistan, as proposed by PM, by conducting athletics championships in Islamabad and every major city of the country. We are starting a centre of excellence and every city will soon get it. Without working on this, we can’t move forward and win medals.

“These initiatives will give new lease of life to Pakistani sports and add new dimensions. If POA can’t conduct National Games, which is basic need and their responsibility, they must quit or otherwise, the PM must take stern action against these incompetent POA officials. I can foresee a bright future of Pakistan sports under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan,” Sahi concluded.