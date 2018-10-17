Share:

RIYADH:- Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that a military jet, a Hawk, crashed, killing all its crew members. An official source from the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Saudi Press Agency that a Saudi Royal Air Force jet crashed at noon on Monday and investigation was launched. The case was the second one in recent months. It was reported in July that a tornado fighter of the Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen crashed in Assir region when it returned from a training mission due to a technical fault. The pilots escaped unhur.