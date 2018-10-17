Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday barred cellular companies from deducting service charges tax from both prepaid and post-paid subscribers.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan resumed the hearing of a suo moto regarding different kinds of unreasonable charges and taxes being deducted by the mobile network service providers.

On May 3, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo moto notice on the unreasonable deduction in the name of different taxes while credit calling cards and issued notice the Attorney General for Pakistan, FBR and all the cellular companies including Mobilink, Jazz, Ufone, Zong and Telenor.

At the outset of the hearing, Additional Attorney General Syed Nayyar Rizvi requested the bench for grant of time for a final meeting of representatives of federal as well as provincial governments for amending the law on the issue of tax deduction by the cellular networks.

Punjab’s law officer informed the top court that the province was incurring loss of Rs.2 billion due to non-deduction of taxes.

The law officer of Sindh also contended before the bench that the province was incurring loss of Rs1 billion per month.

The chief justice observed that if the provinces stopped charging commission then the losses could be reduced.

The bench was also informed that the amount deducted from consumers was service charges. However, the bench questioned what kind of service charges.

The chief justice expressed dismay over the service charges being deducted from the consumer remarking that Rs.25 was deducted on credit of Rs.100. He also questioned what service was being provided to consumers.

The bench, however, granting time to the federal government for the meeting adjourned the hearing.

Meanwhile, the bench in another suo moto case regarding the use of luxury vehicles by government officials directed the federal and provincial governments to submit their reports within 10 days on the use of state-owned vehicles by government officials.

The chief justice observed that the details regarding the usage of the government-owned should be known as millions of rupees were spent on them.

Additional Attorney General Syed Nayyar Rizvi informed the court that the matter was provincial subject.

The chief justice remarked that some of the vehicles were kept on the name of Saaf Pani and 56 other companies adding that 27 vehicles, used by Punjab government, were kept hidden in Ali Complex.

During the hearing, the chief justice also questioned the Advocate General of Sindh where were the 500 recovered vehicles. He further remarked that the extra vehicles should be sold out for a good cause.

After the hearing, the top court directed the federal and provincial governments to submit their reports on the matter within 10 days with observation that no further time would be granted.