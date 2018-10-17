Share:

MIRPURKHAS - At least seven passengers were seriously injured when a chingchi rickshaw turned over at Sindhri Mirpurkhas road here on Tuesday.

A chingchi rickshaw overturned in speedy resultantly, seven passengers Haji Ibrahim Marri were seriously injured identified as Mohan, Khema, Ramesh, Jaypal, Sono and others rushed to emergency of civil hospital where first aid was provided and then admitted in surgical ward.

67TH MARTYRDOM

ANNIVERSARY OBSERVED

67th martyred day of former prime minister Liaqat Ali Khan was observed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P (MQM-P) at district Mirpurkhas on Tuesday.

A ceremony was held in this regard at MQM-P district Mirpurkhas office led by district in-charge Mujibul Haq, members and workers.

Speaking at the ceremony, he paid rich tribute to former prime minister.

He was true and patriotic Pakistani while still his murder incident could not yet resolved, he added.