LAHORE - The Punjab government has made a historic allocation of Rs373 billion for the education sector in financial year 201 8-19 that includes Rs273 for district education authorities and Rs70 billion for provincial level.

Last year, the total budget was Rs345 billion.

Major programmes of the education sector included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP), construction of building for (90) Shelter-less Schools in Punjab with an allocation of Rs 177 million, re-construction of 700 dilapidated school buildings with an allocation of Rs900 million, training of 23,578 primary, 4,000 high and high secondary school teachers with an allocation of Rs310 million. Completion of ongoing scheme for the establishment of 44 degree colleges with an allocation of Rs1,100 million has also been included.

Provision of existing 134,000 scholarships to deserving students through Punjab Education Endowment Fund has also been announced with an allocation of Rs1,000 million. Transformation of colleges with BS 4 Year Programme as a new initiative with an allocation of Rs 20 million is another programme.

Moreover, feasibility for establishment of three universities in Punjab (North) Central Punjab and Southern districts has also been announced with an allocation of Rs100 million.

Construction of 645 community physical infrastructure units for livelihood enhancement under Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project in six districts has also been included.

The districts include Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Muzzafargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and DG Khan. An allocation of Rs 400 m total cost Rs7,566 million.

It was also said that nine million children are out of schools and people are devoid of quality education. A new tier of Pre-Primary Schooling has been introduced and Rs 500 million have been earmarked for this purpose. It is claimed to reduce dropout rate from schools. The government has claimed to attain educational targets under the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

A pilot project of providing food in schools and modern gadgets for teaching purposes like tablet computers was also included. A new project of Low Primary District Programme for backward districts was also initiated. A new track of technical and vocational in high school would also be introduced.