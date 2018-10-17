Share:

islamabad - The Secretariat police on Tuesday arrested a person carrying a 30-bore pistol and ammunition during special checking at police picket at the Parade Avenue, according to the police.

The police sources said that Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari had directed heads of police stations for renewed efforts in curbing activities of anti-social elements. Following his directions, special patrolling measures were taken in the city and checking was enhanced at the police pickets.

The suspect has been identified as Naseem Khan, son of Hakeem Khan, a resident of Charsada.

Meanwhile, Ramana police during patrolling arrested one Romar Massaih and recovered 35 wine bottles and 30 beer cans from him. Cases have been registered against the accused.