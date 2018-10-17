Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - Telenor Pakistan, the country’s foremost telecom and digital services provider, has entered into a partnership agreement with Winrock International, a leading provider of social, agriculture and environmental solutions. Under the agreement, Telenor Pakistan, through its flagship m-agri service ‘Khushaal Zamindar’, will collaborate with Winrock International to facilitate farmers by increasing productivity and reducing post-harvest losses through the introduction of innovative techniques and technologies in 12 districts of Sindh and Punjab provinces. Khushaal Zamindar is a digital audio platform which provides access to real-time weather conditions, tips for effective harvesting and live audio advisory services to farmers through mobile phones. This knowledge based campaign is part of Winrock International’s Pakistan Agriculture Development (PAD) project.

PAD technical team has developed content for this campaign including information related to crop/orchard planning, site selection, nursery planning and sowing, seed price, preparing raised beds, pests & disease control, use of fertilizers, harvesting requirements, bunch management, flowering, packing, infrastructure development, financial literacy and marketing. This content will be disseminated to a targeted group of 400,000 farmers through Telenor Pakistan’s Khushaal Zamindar platform.