Share:

KARACHI - Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of the Sindh police on Tuesday claimed to have killed three members of a gang allegedly involved in snatching government vehicles.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the last months, government vehicles including that used by the provincial assembly secretary were snatched and the chief minister had directed the authorities concerned to trace the culprits as it could have been used in any criminal activity.

Those killed were also involved in kidnapping for ransom, robberies and snatching of government officials’ vehicles across the city.

According to the ACLC officials, the encounter took place when a special police party on a tip-off intercepted a Silver coloured Suzuki Mehran near Afghan Morr on Northern Bypass; however, the suspects on a car opened indiscriminate fire at the police instead of stopping a car.

In retaliation, the police also fired back and after an exchange of fire, police killed all the three suspects on a car. The suspects killed were later identified as Ashok Kumar, Asadullah Imrani and Shahzad Abbasi. . Their bodies were later moved to Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth after medico-legal formalities completed at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The police also claimed to have recovered Suzuki Mehran, a rifle and two pistols from their possession.

ACLC officials said that the gang leader and members killed in the encounter with the police were involved in several cases of kidnapping for ransom, robberies and snatching of the government officials’ vehicles across the province.

While sharing the details of the suspected criminals killed by police, ACLC chief SSP Munir Shaikh said that one Shahzad Abbasi was the gang leader who was arrested for the first time by ACLC police in 2002 in over 44 cases of crime, added that another accused Asadullah Imrani was also involved in all the criminal activities with his gang members but never been arrested.

Talking about their third companion, Ashok Kumar, the officer said that Ashok Kumar was involved in the criminal activities including kidnapping for ransom and car lifting since 1999 and had been arrested multiple times.

SSP Shaikh said that the accused was arrested from Hyderabad for the first time in 1999 over kidnapping for ransom case but he later released in 2000, added that he was later arrested by ACLC police from Karachi in 2003 over his involvement in car lifting and later arrested in 2005 by Sharae Faisal police over kidnapping for ransom case.

Sharing his criminal history, the officer said that Ashok Kumar was also arrested in 2006 by Frere police in kidnapping for ransom case and was awarded 25 year imprisonment by court but he again released on bail on September 2017 and reorganised a gang.

On March 23, 2018 he was again arrested and imprisoned and again released on bail on July 25. As many as 39 cases are registered against him, said the officer, added that further investigation was underway.

Seven suspects arrested

in raids

Police on Tuesday during ongoing raids and encounters have arrested seven suspects including four motorcycle lifters.

Three members of an interprovincial gang of motorcycle lifters were busted by Gulberg police. The gang members arrested included Bilal Ahmed, Zubair Khan and Fidaur Rehman.

According to District Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao, the gang members were involved in lifting motorcycles from Karachi and used to sell them in Balochistan, adding that the one of their companions, namely Jamil, however, managed to escape during a raid.

SSP Rao said that the suspects were wanted to the police of different police stations including Gulberg, Aziz Bhatti, Sacchal, Sharifabad, Baghdadi, Ittehad Town and Awami colony in over 15 cases of motorcycle lifting. The police also claimed to have recovered three pistols and two motorcycles from their possession.

Separately, Ferozabad police claimed to have arrested a middle-age man for his alleged involvement in over 100 cases of motorcycle lifting in various parts of a city. The accused was identified as Muhammad Yousuf while his companion, namely Nazeer was managed to escape under the cover of fire.

According to Ferozabad SHO Aurangzeb Khattak, the accused during initial course of interrogation admitted that he along with his companion, Nazeer and his wife has been involved in motorcycle lifting in Karachi from the last ten years and they have so far been stolen at least 100 motorcycles and later used to sell them in Thatta on Rs8, 000 only.

The accused had also been arrested multiple times by ACLC police, Brigade, Preedy, Ferozabad, Bahadurabad, Jamshed Quarters and Eidgah police. The police also claimed to have recovered at least two dozen motorcycles stolen from parts of a city from his possession. The cases against him were registered while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, four suspects allegedly involved in drug peddling were arrested during a raid conducted by Bahadurabad police. The suspects arrested were identified as Kishore, Zahid, Qasim and Bilal. The police also claimed to have recovered narcotics from their possession and registered cases against them.