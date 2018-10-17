Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Skipper Salman Butt heroics (unbeaten 121) helped Wapda beat SSGCL by 11 runs on D/L method in the Quaid-e-Azam Cup One-Day 2018-19 Round Six Pool-B match here at the Marghazar Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Put into bat first, SSGCL hammered massive 391-7. Sami Aslam played an inspirational innings of 109-ball 114 runs hitting 11 fours and 2 sixes while Awais Zia (77) and Ammad Aslam (55) also played well. Sadaf Mehdi captured 3-78 and Arshad Iqbal 2-73. Helped by Salman Butt’s unbeaten 121, Wapda scored 292-3 in 39 overs and were declared winners on D/L as bad light prevented further play. Riffatullah (79) and Kamran Akmal (42) also batted brilliantly.

In another Pool-B match at Pindi Stadium, ton-up Saud Shakeel steered PTV to a thrashing 95-run win over ZTBL. PTV, batting first, posted huge 304-7 on the board with Saud Shakeel slamming 107 and veteran all-rounder Abdul Razzaq unbeaten 60. Raza Ali Dar bagged 2-38 and Muhamamd Ali 2-69. In reply, ZTBL were bundled out for 209 in 45 overs with Shakeel Ansar scoring 69. M Irfan Jr clinched 4-36, Waleed Malik 3-38 and Sami Ullah 2-32.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Rawalpindi Region beat Lahore Region Blues by 29 runs. Batting first, Rawalpindi Region piled up a good total of 279-6 in 50 overs with Zeeshan Malik hammering 143-ball 149 runs hitting 14 fours and four sixes while Asif Ali smashed unbeaten 34, M Nawaz 23. Saad Nasim 2 wickets for 50 and Hassan Qadir 2 for 72. In reply, Lahore Region Blues were all out for 250. Saad Nasim hit 51, Hassan Qadir 35, Zubair Malik 33 and Salman Fayyaz unbeaten 31. Muhammad Ismail grabbed 4 wickets for 50 and M Nawaz 2 for 42.

In Pool A match at Diamond Cricket Ground, Imad Wasim helped Islamabad hammer Peshawar Region by 115 runs. Batting first, Islamabad posted 288-8 in 50 overs. Imad slammed 104 while Faizan Riaz struck 60. Akmal Khan claimed 3-66, M Ilyas 2-50 and Imran Khan Junior 2-71. In reply, Peshawar were bowled out for 173 in 36.3 overs with Nabi Gul scoring 78. Farman Ullah captured 4-12 and Shahzad Azam 2-19.

At KRL Stadium, NBP routed KRL by 6 wickets. Batting first, KRL were bowled out for 252 in 49.4 overs. Shoaib Ahmed struck 116, Saif Badar 68 and Usman Arshad 40. M Azam bagged 3-40, Mushtaq Ahmed Kulhoro 2-22 and Ghulam Mudassar 2-54. NBP, in reply, achieved the target in 46.4 overs losing 4 wickets. Rameez Raja thwarted 53, Kamran Ghulam unbeaten 51 and Ahsan Ali unbeaten 40. Shoaib Ahmed took 3-37.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore Region White defeated Fata Region by 4 wickets. Batting first, Fata Region were all out for 214 in 48.5 in overs. Rehan Afridi scored 59 off 88 balls hitting three fours and one six while Muhammad Arif hit 31 and Khushdil Shah 30. Zaid Alam claimed 3-29, Haris Bashir 3-33 and Waqas Ahmed 3-57. In reply, Lahore Region White achieved the target for the loss of six wickets in 41.1 overs. Zain-ul- Hasnain was top scorer with 57 runs while Nauman Anwar struck 40 and Anas Mansoor 38. Abdul Rauf grabbed 4-42.

