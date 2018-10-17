Share:

LONDON – Inter Services Public Relations Director General Major-General Asif Ghafoor here on Tuesday visited British Parliament and briefed the parliamentarians about the Pakistan Army’s role in war against terrorism. He visited the British Parliament at the invitation of the parliamentarians of House of Commons and House of Lords, a statement of Pakistan

High Commission said.

The parliamentarians highly appreciated the role of Pakistan in war against terrorism. Lord Nazir Ahmed and Baroness Syeeda Warsi were also present on the occasion.

Earlier addressing at the Warwick University here, ISPR DG said there was a significant decrease in terrorist activities due to effective operation of Pakistan Army.

He said it was the desire of Pakistan that United States should stay in Afghanistan till restoration of complete peace there.

He said Malala Yousufzai, a children education activist and the Nobel Peace Prize winner, was attacked in Swat by terrorists who were against the education of girls.

He said world would have not defeated the Al-Qaeda without the help of Pakistan.

The ISPR DG said world should be thankful to Pakistan for eliminating terrorism, reminding that his country had rendered unmatched sacrifices for achieving peace in the region.

Asif Ghafoor stressed that stability in Afghanistan was imperative for durable peace in Pakistan and the region.

Monitoring Desk adds: Asif Ghafoor said that without Pakistan peace cannot be established in the region or the world.

The ISPR DG told Pakistani students to be proud of their country for the contributions it has made to the world. “Pakistan will reach its true destination when Pakistani youth are empowered.” He asked students to come to Pakistan after completing their studies and play their role.

UK MPs briefed on Pak anti-terror role