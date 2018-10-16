Share:

Engineers are facing the dilemmas of unemployment in Pakistan these days. This issue made the students compelled to stop their engineering career, and choose other departments, which they are not interested in. In Pakistan, every person utters that engineering means self destruction, because of the growing up rate of unemployed engineers. CPEC( China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) is, on the other hand, not creating jobs for the fresh graduated engineers of the state but providing numerous opportunities to the international engineers, which is an open negligence for the Pakistanis engineers. Also this issue has affected our youth’s decisions, students whose interests were to read engineering have changed their engineering planning towards medical. It is the responsibility of our Prime Minister to have a great action over it in no time.

ADNAN JAN M,

Kech, October 4.