Share:

KARACHI - Police registered a case against the staff member of the American consulate after she hit and wounded an ex-serviceman riding a motorcycle on Monday night.

According to police, Civil Line police registered an FIR 60/18 under Sections 379 and 337g of the reckless driving and injuring a person against the female driver of a vehicle. Civil Lines SHO Arshad Janjua said that the woman, namely Elizabeth Don is a staff member at the US consulate and a case was registered against her on behalf of an injured motorcyclist, namely Jabbar Hussain. SHO Janjua further said that the injured person was later released from the hospital while no arrest has been made as further investigation was underway.

It is worth to mentioning here that a motorcyclist was injured after being hit by a US consulate vehicle in Karachi late on Monday night. Police said that the incident occurred near PIDC flyover after which passers-by surrounded the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, who received wounds to his foot, was shifted to hospital. Police said that a foreign woman was present inside the vehicle at the time of the incident; however, she left the vehicle behind and moved away after the incident.