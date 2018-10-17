Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau’s key witness and JIT head on Panama Papers, Wajid Zia , presented before the court on Tuesday the record of letter received from Qatari Prince Hammad bin Jassam by JIT, emails received on official email account of Foreign Office of Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif's employment with Capital FZE company.

The recorded was presented in the court which resumed the hearing of Flagship Investment reference here against Nawaz Sharif at the Accountability Court. Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik presided over the hearing. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared in the court personally to attend hearing.

Meanwhile, defence counsel Khawaja Harris noted down his objections on the documents submitted by Wajid Zia in the court.

Wajid kept continuing on the second consecutive day to record his statement. He produced the record of letters received from Hammad bin Jassam written to JIT and the apex court before the Accountability Court.

A letter written by Pakistan's embassy in Doha to Foreign Office was also provided.

Wajid Zia also provided the employment record of Nawaz Sharif in Capital FZE company before the court and also provided testified letter of JAfza authority.

Wajid Zia also provided the copy of agreement and screenshot of payment receipt in the court. On this the defence counsel objected that neither members of JIT who visited Dubai to collect these documents and evidences were produced before the court as witness nor statement of the signatory authority who signed the JAfza authority letter was recorded.

During the hearing, Wajid also provided record of income tax and wealth tax returns chart of Wajid Zia . Funds flow chart of offshore companies was also produced before the Accountability Court.

Khawaja Harris also objected that screenshot of payment sheet was not signed nor any name has been mentioned over that ; therefore these evidences can't be produced as possible evidence in the court.

Later the court adjourned hearing for Wednesday, Oct 17 and instruct Wajid Zia to keep continue recording his statement in Flagship investment reference.