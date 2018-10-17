Share:

SHIKARPUR - A woman and his alleged paramour were gunned down on suspicion of having illicit relations near Mian Sahib village in the jurisdiction of Mian Sahab police station on Tuesday.

The deceased woman identified as Rubina, 30, and her alleged paramour Sohino, 34, were gunned down by Babal Bhayo, the husband of the deceased woman, with the help of his their abettors over pretext of Karo-Kari.

The assailants managed to escape from place of incident after completing heinous crime.

The FIR was registered by ASI Hakim Ali Shar on behalf of state against three persons including Babal Bhayo, Nadar Bhayo and Khan Muhammad Bhayo at Mian Sahib police station.

TWO PERSONS ALLEGEDLY

KIDNAP

Two persons were allegedly kidnapped in Jami Qubba village in the precinct of Rustam police station on Tuesday.

Abu Bakar Solangi and Moula Bux Solangi residents of Obaro Town were called through a mobile call at designated place near Jami Quba village and when they reached there, the unidentified armed men kidnapped them at gunpoint.

The relatives of the kidnapees Hub Ali and Rasool Bux Solangi alerted the Rustam police about the missing of their relatives.

However, Rustam police station SHO Muhammad Alam Jatoi informed that such incident of kidnapping was not occurred in his beat; however, the last location of missing persons was his jurisdiction.