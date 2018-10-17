Share:

LAHORE - The Food Department on Tuesday arranged a conference to mark the World Food Day at a hotel.

This year the day was marked with the theme of "Zero Hunger World by 2030". Representatives from UNICEF, GAIN, WFP and the food industry talked about the importance of fortification, food safety and food availability on the occasion.

Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry highlighted malnutrition as an emerging issue and talked about food access, food availability, food security and food safety. He mentioned that Pakistan in this day and age has to face a nutrition emergency, and that a roadmap for fortification is ready. He highly praised and appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Food Authority. According to him, if the PFA teams work with such integrity, there will be less hospital visits. Food Minister also acknowledged that the way PFA has worked in the last 45 days outweighs the efforts of the Authority since its inception. Punjab Food Secretary Shoukat Ali shed light on the importance of World Food Day, which is celebrated annually on 16th October, discussing a different theme each year. Shoukat said that over population and climate change are increasing issues that need to be tackled with multi-sectional contributions. PFA DG Muhammad Usman explained that "Zero Hunger" does not certainly mean just any kind of food will be provided to the public by 2030, in fact, the quality and nutritious content of the food will be ensured.

A documentary highlighting the accomplishments of Punjab Food Authority was played at the conference. He urged to form Food Fortification Alliance including FFP and Pakistan Flour Mills Association to join hands and make sure to mark next year World Food Day celebrations with availability of fortified flour throughout the province would be guaranteed.

The key speakers of the conference were Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, Secretary Food Shoukat Ali, and representatives from Nutrition & National Food Fortification Alliance, FFP, GAIN, UNICEF, World Food Program, Pakistan Flour Mills Association and Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association.