Share:

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Zalmi Chairman and Haier CEO Javed Afridi met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. Javed briefed the Prime Minister about Haier Economic Zone, Peshawar Zalmi will sign MoU with Chinese government and Cricket Association to promote cricket in China. Shah Faisal, Faisal Khan and Shah Khalid were also present during the meeting. The Prime Minister was told about the benefits of Pak-China projects in progress in Pakistan at the moment and how it has brought the latest technology to Pakistan's industry and also creating jobs opportunities for local people. The Pak-China cricketing relationships were also discussed and Javed said: "During PSL 3, two Chinese cricketers were throughout with Peshawar Zalmi. In future, Peshawar Zalmi will help in promoting cricket in China.”