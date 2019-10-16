Share:

ISLAMABAD-A Sufi night will be held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on October 26, aiming to keep alive the culture of the Sufi’s music.

Famous masters Qawwal Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad will perform in the Sufi night to entertain the audience at PNCA auditorium. They will present soulful and stirring touching Persian and Urdu ‘kalams’ of Sufi poets. Sufi music is the devotional music, inspired by the works of Sufi poets like Rumi, Hafiz, Bulleh Shah, Amir Khusro, and Khwaja Ghulam Farid. Qawwali is the most well known form of Sufi music and is most commonly found in South Asia.