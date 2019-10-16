Share:

VEHARI (Online): Five persons including three police personnel have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the sexual abuse of a girl here. According to media reports, the victim identified as Kiran, resident of Chishtian, submitted to the Vehari Luddan Police that she came to Ratta Taba along with her sister to meet fiancé. She was present in a hotel where two police personnel came and sexually abused her and also took away money. The police have arrested three police personnel and two hotel management persons. The Multan RPO taking notice of the incident directed the DPO to thoroughly investigate the incident. DPO Akhtar Farooq said that stern legal action would be taken against the accused after medical report of the victim.

Woman killed for honour in Chiniot

CHINIOT (INP): A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband and brother for honour here on Wednesday. Police said that Sabiha was killed by her husband Shehbaz and brother Qasim with sharp-edged knives in the remit of the Chiniot City Police and her body was dumped in River Chenab. The murderers escaped the scene after committing the crime. The incident was honour killing as the culprits were suspicious about character of the deceased woman. The body was fished out from the river and shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case against the murderers and started raids for their arrest.

Quaid’s guard laid to rest in Mianwali

MIANWALA (INP): The guard of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Baba Sher Muhammad was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard in Mianwali here on Wednesday. A large number of people including political leaders, official and local people attended the funeral prayers of Baba Sher Muhammad, who breathed his last the other day at age of 110 years. During his police service, the deceased served as guard with father of nation for two and a half month. Family sources said that Baba Sher Muhammad was also a close friend of Governor West Pakistan Malik Ameer Muhammad Khan Nawab Kala Bagh but he considered the moments spent with founder of the country as most precious time of his life.