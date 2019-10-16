Share:

Rawalpindi-Four more dengue patients including two women died in Allied Hospitals on Wednesday bringing the death toll in Rawalpindi to 48, informed sources.

Of the deceased, Ansa Fatima, 60, died in Intensive Caring Unit (ICU) of Holy Family Hospital, sources said. She was diagnosed with dengue five days back and was admitted to the hospital, source said.

Another patient namely Sajid was admitted in High Dependency Unit (HDU) of HFH where he died of mosquito-borne disease, sources added. He rushed to hospital some three days ago by her family, they said.

Another dengue patient namely Shahid, 40, also died in HFH, sources said. Similarly, a female namely Tayyaba died of dengue fever in ICU of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

The victim was rushed to BBH by his family some four days ago where she was declared dengue positive by the doctors.

A senior doctor, while talking to The Nation, confirmed the deaths of the four dengue patients in teaching hospitals in last 24 hours. He said the doctors have handed over the dead bodies to the heirs for burial, he said.

Punjab has been struggling to contain a massive outbreak of dengue this year. Rawalpindi, its densely-populated city, has been at the centre of the outbreak where some 48 persons have died due to dengue so far.

Anti-dengue measures

beefed-up in Taxila, Wah

Following an alarmingly increase in dengue confirmed and probable cases in twin cities of Taxila and Wah, the health department in collaboration with local administration on Wednesday beefed up anti-dengue measures to minimise the further spread of dengue fever with door-to-door awareness and indoor residual spraying and fogging at high risk areas.

When asked, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Sarah Qadeer told that an anti-dengue drive was in full swing in Taxila and Wah to eliminate all possible dengue larva breeding. She added that health teams are conducting indoor residual spraying and anti-dengue fogging at the respective areas on war footing basis to eradicate the dengue larva and to stop its further spread in the area.

She further said that as many as 88 anti-dengue teams are working in twin cities of Taxila and Wah under the supervision of tehsil health Inspector Ch Ijaz Ahmed to eradicate dengue larva and to stop its further spread.

Qadeer further said that to check the daily activities of these teams, 15 supervisors have been appointed to make the drive foolproof as well as to evaluate and monitor the activities of these teams in commercial and domestic areas.

She added that out of these teams, 44 teams are carrying out anti-dengue survey in commercial areas including markets, tyre shops, junkyards as well as schools and seminaries while 44 are checking dengue larva and creating awareness in door-to-door awareness campaign about dengue-carrying mosquito. She further said that to monitor the activities, a tehsil emergency response committee has also been formed.

Responding to another question, she said that complete surveillance as well as indoor residual spraying and fogging at high risk areas including Nawababad, Shahidabad, Mohabatabad, Losar Sharfoo and Wah Model Town was being done after dengue positive cases were reported from these areas. She said that the commissioner Rawalpindi had instructed all civic bodies and municipalities to take measures to stop the outbreak of mosquito-borne disease.

When contacted, Tehsil Health Inspector Ch Ijaz Ahmed said that the anti-dengue teams launched aggressive surveillance in commercial as well as residential areas to check the further spread of dengue and take necessary legal action against the owners of the premises where the dengue larva was found.

He said that so far notices had been issued to 105 building owners where dengue larva was found while challans were issued to 85 building owners for not complying with anti-dengue measures. He further said that as many as 76 commercial buildings were sealed where dengue larva was found despite issuance of prior show cause and warning notices. He further added that so far 16 FIRs were also lodged against the building owners where the dengue larva was found repeatedly despite issuances of show cause and warning notices and fine worth Rs0.305 million was done.

“Fumigation was carried out in the dengue affected areas to destroy larva breeding,” adding that the teams were collecting samples of stagnant water from various areas as well as providing guidelines to people about hygiene. All the petrol pumps, car wash outlets and tyre shops were given dengue related awareness from time to time and were warned strictly to comply with anti-dengue measures, he said.