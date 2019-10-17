Share:

The total number of dengue cases has reached 5569 across the province as 60 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported during the last 24 hours in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the Dengue Response Unit (DRU), 23 new cases of dengue fever have been reported in Peshawar, while 60 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue reported across the province.

Sources said that the provincial government was taking preventive measures to control dengue and added that separate wards have been established in all government hospitals for dengue patients.

Earlier on Tuesday, the health ministry said the tally of dengue patients across the country has jumped over 31,000.

During the current year, 49 deaths have been caused by dengue so far, said sources.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.