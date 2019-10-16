Share:

MIRPUR [AJK]-A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) led by Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday met United Nations Observers in the AJK State’s metropolis on Wednesday and demanded end to Indian atrocities in the Indian-occupied Kashmir, it was officially said.

The delegation comprised of JKLF’s top leaders including Abdul Hameed Butt, Saleem Haroon, Dr Touqeer Gillani, Abdul Raheem Andrabi and Raffique Dar, Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, Minister Transport Nasir Hussain Dar.

The delegation also demanded the UN to send its fact-finding mission to the curfew locked-down occupied valley. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said, “we are ready to allow UN Observers to visit any part of the liberated territory of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to assess the human rights situation. “On the other hand, India is reluctant to allow foreigners and foreign missions to visit the disputed state under its occupation with ulterior motives to hide its atrocities.

He said that they would continue exposing real face of India to the world. “India has created humanitarian crisis in the occupied valley besides targeting civilians at ceasefire line. United Nations must take a serious notice of the situation and provide assistance to the Kashmiris for realization of their right to self-determination”, Haider demanded.

The AJK prime minister said that his government couldn’t control emotions of the people because people of this side of Line of Control (LOC) want to scrape this bloody line. “We respect the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and thanked them for not crossing the LOC”, he added.

“It was painful for me to stop them; time will come when this bloody LOC will be scrapped ultimately. World is witnessing Indian inhuman acts in held valley as well as at ceasefire line (CFL)”, the premier added. Raja Farooq Haider made it clear that there is no restriction on Kashmiris to cross the CFL. “We stopped JKLF people just to save precious lives but the time not so far when we all will cross this bloody line”, he announced.

Earlier, JKLF delegation called on Prime Minister at Prime Minister House here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, representatives of JKLF Raffique Dar warned to break the Control Line if no progress is made to end Indian state terrorism in Occupied Valley. He demanded access of the international media to occupied valley.