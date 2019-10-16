Share:

LOS ANGELES-Britney Spears says ‘’nothing heals more than the ocean’’. The 37-year-old star recently took a trip to the Hawaiian island of Maui, and she has opened up about the ‘’magical’’ journey on social media as she revealed how important it is to listen to ‘’Mother Nature’’. She wrote on Instagram: ‘’Nothing heals more than the ocean. I always feel so alive when I see the ocean in Maui. ‘’It’s literally turquoise ... it’s unbelievable... In a world where we are all subjected to cell phones and devices. We get hung up on screens instead of Mother Nature and listening to her.

‘’Mother Nature is everything. I find her every time I go to this magical place. Here I know there is more.’’

Last month, the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker revealed she is taking some time away to ‘’stop and reflect’’ on her career as she’s been working ‘’nonstop’’ since she was a child.

She wrote alongside a picture of herself on stage: ‘’I hope y’all haven’t forgotten about me!!! I’m taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want ... I’ve been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business.

‘’Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect! Miss you all ... I really do have the best fans in the world’’

Meanwhile, Britney’s partner Sam Asghari previously admitted he can ‘’absolutely’’ see marriage in their future as he thinks tying the knot is the ‘’whole point’’ of a relationship.