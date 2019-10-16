Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority (CDA) is organising auction of residential and commercial plots of different categories in various developed sectors of Islamabad from October 22 to October 24 at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad.

All necessary arrangements have been finalised and auction would be held on 22 to 24 October, 2019 at the Jinnah Convention Centre. For conducting the auction in a transparent manner, chairman CDA constituted an eleven-member committee under the chairmanship of Member Finance, while the other members of the committee are Member Estate, Member (Planning and Design), Director General Law, Deputy Financial Advisor-II, Director Public Relations, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director Estate Management-II, Director Estate Management-I (West) and Deputy Director, Finance Wing.

On the opening day of the three-day open auction, residential plots of different sizes in the developed sectors G-10, F-10, F-11 and D-12 of Islamabad would be auctioned on October 22. Whereas, commercial plots of different sectors of Islamabad would be auctioned on October 23 and 24. Other than the commercial plots, the apartments plot of Diplomatic Enclave, luxury apartments in F-10 Markaz, marriage hall in Markaz G-9, hospital plot at G-11 Markaz, hotel plots of Garden Avenue Murree Road and Markaz I-8, commercial plots and petrol pump plot of IJP Road I-9/4 would also be offered in the open auction.

Similarly, the timber plot of Sector I-11/2, industrial plots of Industrial Tri-Angle Kahuta, industrial plots of sector I-10/3 and Park Enclave commercial plots would also be auctioned. Besides, the Class-III Shopping Centre in G-9/1 and G-9/2, the plots of Class-III shopping centre of G-10/3, G-11/3, G-11/4, D-12, I-11/1, I-11/2, I-14/3, I-14/4, I-16/2 and Margalla Town would be presented during the open auction. Auction brochure containing the auction rules and other details can be obtained from the One Window Operation Directorate. The auction would be started at 10am.