LAHORE - Changhong Ruba is striving hard for technological reformation in Pakistan. The company has now launched full-screen TV Series in Pakistan for the very first time. Changhong, a Chinese entity, and Ruba, a Pakistani entity, have been working collaboratively to establish one of the world’s leading electronics companies, Changhong Ruba. The full-screen TV series introduced by Changhong Ruba has stunned everyone with something new and even better that is the combination of Watch, Listen, Touch and Speak sensors making it a wonderfully realistic experience for the users. With a long history of 61 years, Changhong has maintained its name for being the best manufacturer of home appliances. Since the first TV was manufactured, until today, the yearly capacity of Changhong TV production has reached to 20 million pieces.