LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has promised fixing problems being faced by DGK people who called on him at his office here Wednesday.

He took a swipe at the former governments for ignoring the southern parts of the province, saying: “Economy was ruined due to the wrong policies of former rulers. People have already rejected the elements afraid of change and would do so in future as well.”

He said: “The persons talking about agitation have no public welfare agenda.”

He laid stress on unity instead of politics of chaos: saying: “The elements doing the politics of personal interest will fail. No one will be allowed to hinder the national development proces. We all will move forward to materialize the dream of change in the country. My contact with the people is even more strong as I belong to them and know the problems being faced by the people.”

Message on International Day for Eradication of Poverty

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that poverty is the root cause of societal disorder and economic injustice is needed to be overcome.

In message on International Day for Eradication of Poverty, he said: Alleviation of poverty is imperative for overcoming the menace of fanaticism.”

The chief minister said: “unjust distribution of resources increases the divide between the poor and the rich. It is, therefore, imperative that unjustified distribution of resources should be stopped to reduce poverty.”

“It is an injunction of the religion of Islam to extend help to the needy and the poor,. We will have to advance by adopting effective steps and solid planning in order to overcome problems relating to poverty.”

Usman Buzdar said that the PTI government has a full understanding of problems being faced by the poor segments of the society and a number of programmes have been started to decrease poverty. Improving a lot of the poor segments of the society is a part of governmental priorities, he added. He said the rich should also play their role for overcoming poverty and this day stresses that everyone should lend a helping hand in this regard. This day provides an opportunity to take the necessary steps to lessen the difficulties of those people who are living a wretched life. We should also make a commitment that every possible resource will be mobilized for the betterment of the poor people, concluded the chief minister.

Condolence

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed condolence over the death of wife of Ch Abdul Jabbar, Chairman Public News and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families.