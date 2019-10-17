Share:

Special Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) for information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman narrative will be discouraged.

She said the desire of opposition to send this government packing is a mad man boasting.

Talking to a private media channel on Thursday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that solution of political clash is also political.

She said state has the right to use stick and protect people’s lives.

She said protest is the constitutional and legal right of political parties but government will not tolerate any conspiracy to break national unity.

She said October 27 is the day to express solidarity with Kashmiris.