Share:

ISLAMABAD - Renowned expert on international affairs, Dr Moeed Yusuf has taken charge as Chairman of the newly-created Strategic Policy Planning Cell. Dr Yusuf is the author of several books and has been affiliated with the world’s leading think tanks and universities for several years. His appointment as Chairman was approved last month. Housed in the National Security Division at the Prime Minister’s Office, the SPPC will be responsible for preparing research-based policy input on important national issues for the National Security Committee. As Chairman, Dr Yusuf will be a member of the NSC.