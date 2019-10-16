Share:

Rawalpindi-The medical centre of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organised an awareness session on breast cancer and obesity in the varsity premises here on Wednesday.

A free camp in collaboration with Pharmevo (Pvt) Ltd and Bilal Hospital Rawalpindi was also established on the occasion.

The objective of the session was to spread awareness on breast cancer and obesity in women and prevention against these diseases among students, informed a spokesperson,

While addressing the participants, the guest speaker Dr Arifa Manzoor from Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons said that breast cancer was reported to be rapidly increasing in young girls in Pakistan and now many women in the country were at the risk of this disease. Women particularly aged between 20 to 40 years without any risk factors should get a clinical breast examination and a mammogram done after every three years. She focused on the treatment options available for breast cancer and elaborated the surgical options for removing a breast tumour and role of chemotherapy and radiation in eradicating cancerous cells.

Tehmina Bilal talked about what foods to avoid and what to eat in our diet plan to prevent from breast cancer and obesity issues.

At the end of session, a free cardio metabolic camp was arranged for faculty and students. A breast cancer awareness walk was also arranged, which was led by Vice Chancellor Dr Saima Hamid. She appreciated the efforts of university to arrange such event. A large number of students, staff and faculty members attended the session.