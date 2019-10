Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has banned fund raising for any kind of religious, welfare, political and social activities within the territorial limits of Islamabad district. Signed by District Magistrate Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, the order was issued under section 144 CrPC. The order without naming JIU-F apprehended that some organizations or individuals who are collecting charities, may create disruptive activities which would create law and order situation in the capital.