Share:

KARACHI - At least three people were killed and two other sustained bullet injuries after the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) personnel opened fire to disperse drivers protesting at the Superhighway near Karachi.

As per details, the drivers of the heavy vehicles were protesting against the motorway police at Kathore over bounding their vehicles for carrying extra load against the directives of the apex court.

According to police, the drivers were protesting against implementation of the apex court orders for carrying maximum load on a heavy vehicle and were pressurizing the motorway authorities to allow their vehicles on roads.

The motorway authorities then called the FWO, who during the attempt from the drivers to block the main highway towards Karachi, opened fire to disperse them. “The drivers also pelted stones at the FWO personnel in return,” said the police adding that during the course of action, at least three people were killed and one other sustained injuries.

They were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where the deceased were identified as Ayub, Niaz Ali, and Rasool Khan.

According to Dr Seemin Jamali, the Incharge of JPMC emergency services, the deceased and the injured received bullet wounds and were brought dead at the hospital while one of the injured was critical and was receiving medical treatment at the hospital. The injured were identified as Hameed Khan and Syed Wali Khan. An injured who received torture marks was also brought to hospital and was identified as Hafeez.

Transporters view

PTI provincial assembly member and President Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance Malik Shehzad Awan claimed that at least six drivers were killed and eight others sustained injuries during the unprovoked firing from Rangers, FWO and motorway authorities.