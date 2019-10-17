Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani has said that the Sindh government had started necessary working on Social Security Universalisation to ensure the provision of maximum facilities to the workers and laborers working in different sectors in the province.

Provincial Minister of Information told that through the Social Security Universalizatin, the workers and laborers working in all sectors and departments of the province would have better facilities. He said this during a meeting with US Council General Robert Silberstein held in his office on Wednesday. Consulate’s political unit chief Neil M Philips and Political Specialist Quratulain Ismail were also present on the occasion along with the US Council General.

Various essentials issues came under discussion during the meeting, especially the reforms being worked out by the Sindh government in education, health and other sectors and the ongoing development work in district Tharparkar.

Ghani told the American Consul General about the ongoing development work in Tharparkar and the Sindh government’s efforts in ensuring the provision of basic facilities to the people of the district. The provincial minister also told the American Consul General about the free medical care being provided to patients throughout the province, including Karachi.

He said that patients who were suffering from heart, liver, cancer, kidney or any other serious disease were being treated free of cost throughout the province including Karachi.

The minister also told the American Consul General about the establishment of the National Institute of Cardiology Diseases and its network throughout Sindh and the best medical facilities being provided free of cost there.

Speaking on the occasion, the US Consul General expressed his pleasure over the sincere efforts of the Sindh government and the Provincial Minister in particular in providing whatever possible relief to the people belonged to the working class.

The US Consul General said that the way Sindh Government was striving for the welfare of the people, its sincere efforts would soon produce positive results.

Ghani also apprised the US Consul General about the working of the Information and Labor Department. He said that the Sindh government had taken many steps to bring about positive reforms in both these departments, especially providing essentials facilities to journalists and an environment in which they could work freely without any pressure. Sindh government was also in process of drafting various essentials laws to protect journalists’ lives, provincial minister said. Speaking on the occasion, the US Consulate’s Political Unit Chief Neil M. Phillips and Political Specialist Quratulain Ismail also appreciated the steps taken by the Sindh Government for the welfare of the people of the province.

He said that the manner in which Sindh government’s members had fulfilled the promises made to the people during elections was truly commendable. Later the Provincial Information Minister Saeed Ghani presented a gift of traditional shawl to all the guests of US consulate.