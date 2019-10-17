Share:

KARACHI - Body of a young girl who was reportedly killed by strangulation was recovered from a house in the metropolis on Wednesday.

Police said that body of Irum Bibi 20, with nail marks on her neck was found inside room of her house situated near Brigade police station in Karachi. The body was shifted to hospital where according to postmortem report the death resulted due to suffocation.

Police said that the deceased got married one year ago and her husband works in a garment factory.

A case was registered into the inci