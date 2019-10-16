Share:

LAHORE-Hamza Bangash’s feature film titled ‘Marium’ has won the first prize at Busan International Film Festival. The director announced the new on his Instagram.

Writing on Instagram, he wrote: “I still can’t believe this happened. My feature film debut project, Mariam, has picked up the First Prize, MPA-AFA award at BIFF.”

“Super grateful to Asian Film Academy, Motion Picture Association and Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) for this opportunity. Mariam, my feature film debut, is taking small steps into becoming a reality.”

The movie producer is set to take his film to L.A. next.