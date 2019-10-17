Share:

LAHORE - Two accountability courts on Wednesday extended until October 30 the judicial remand of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases.Hamza was produced before the court of Special Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan in assets beyond means and money laundering case. NAB official told the court that investigation was underway and the reference would be filed on its completion. The court sought a report from NAB officials on the reference on next date and extended Hamza’s judicial remand till October 30.Hamza Shehbaz was also produced before Special Judge Accountability Court Amjad Nazir Chaudhry in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. The NAB prosecutor informed the court about the progress in investigations.The court extended judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz until October 30 and granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to his father Shehbaz Sharif. The court also exempted Shehbaz from personal appearance in Ashiana-e-Iqbal case. A counsel on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif had filed an application seeking exemption from appearance due to backache in the cases. In connection with Ashiana-e-Iqbal case, the court recorded statements of two witnesses during the proceedings. The accused including Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad and others were produced. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till October 24.