MIRPUR [AJK] -In response to the appeal of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Wednesday postponed its ongoing protest sit-in for crossing the Cease Fire Line (CFL), it was officially said.

It may be mentioned that the JKLF-sponsored protest sit-in lasted for ten days near forward town of Chakothi close to this side of the LoC.

The sit-in was staged with prime objective of demonstrating solidarity with the suffering freedom-loving brethren of the locked down occupied Jammu Kashmir state, after authorities stopped thousands of the participants comprising the JKLF activists and the members from all segments of the civil society from across AJK to cross the LoC. Acting Chairman JKLF Abdul Hameed Butt announced the postponement of the sit-in after detailed meeting with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and later with the UN Observers mission, in the State’s capital town on Wednesday, an AJK Govt. official statement said Wednesday evening. According to details, Prime Minister after meetings with JKLF delegation and UN Observers visited Chakothi and addressed the participants of the sit-in. He thanked people who remained peaceful during their freedom march and later in protest sit in at Jaskool Chakothi. Raja Farooq Haider also thanked Turkey and Malaysian governments who supported the right to self determination of Kashmiris at UNGA.