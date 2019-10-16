Share:

ISLAMABAD-A four-member delegation from JS Public School and College, Chaklala Cantonment led by Head Middle Section Mrs. Muqeet visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and met Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim. Miss Nadia and Miss Khadija also attended the meeting.

DG NUML Brig Ibrahim while briefing the delegation said that NUML is the only language university of the country teaching 26 languages. The university has three other faculties - management sciences, social sciences and engineering. He said that NUML has 8 campuses in Pakistan and one in China and there are almost 20,000 thousand students enrolled in the university.

Mrs Muqeet said that NUML has tremendous teaching faculty and lab and other facilities. JS Public School will be honoured to work with NUML if any facility provided by the esteemed university. Later, she along with the delegation visited various departments of the university.