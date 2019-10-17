Share:

LAHORE - Minister of Law Muhammad Basharat Raja along with Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan inaugurated a three-day art exhibition titled ‘Kashmir Lockdown’ at Alhamra Arts Gallery on Wednesday.A good number of people took to the exhibition organised to highlight Kashmiris’ plight because of a prolonging curfew. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said: “We will not hesitate to do any kind of sacrifice for the people of Kashmir.” He added that Pakistan is raising voice for the Kashmiri people on every platform.He said that the efforts of the Lahore Arts Council in raising and supporting the voices of Kashmiris are commendable. Ather Ali Khan said there is over 73 days of the lockdown in Kashmir which is a very painful situation, but Pakistani nation stands with the Kashmiri people till the last breath.

He said that the rights of the Kashmiri people under Indian rule are being violated, while the Kashmiri children and people have been deprived of food. He said: “During this difficult time Kashmiri people are not alone and we will not hesitate to do any kind of sacrifices for them. We salute to Kashmiri people for their fight against brutal Indian armed forces by organising this art competition and Lahore Arts Council will continue to their efforts to arrange different programmes to express unity with the people of Kashmir, he added. A total of 55 participants submitted 80 artworks at Alhamra Art Gallery.