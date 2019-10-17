Share:

Chitral - Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has looked stylist in a number of colourful outfits so far, including a turquoise trouser and dress set and a button coat.

Photos of her from the trip have echoed those taken of her late mother-in-law Diana, who wore similar outfits during her trips to the country in the early 90s while dating surgeon Hasnat Khan.

During her visits she was spotted in a number of long tunic tops and scarves, and many of the photos have become some of the most iconic snaps of the late princess.

Kate has worn very similar outfits in similar colours on her royal tour so far.