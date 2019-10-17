Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan’s first Prime Minister Quiad-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan was paid rich tribute on his 68th death anniversary as Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Mayor Karachi laid floral wreath and offered fateha on his mausoleum.

Speaking to media, Murad who was accompanied by Provincial Ministers Imtiaz Shaikh and Murtaza Baloch and Advisor Murtaza Wahab, said, ‘the country for which Allama Iqbal had dreamed of, father of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah founded, Quiad-e-Millat developed its framework, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto strengthened it and Benazir Bhutto made it prosperous has been over lapped by Naya Pakistan’. He also recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

The chief minister said that it was unfortunate that just after death of Quaid-e-Azam Mohamamd Ali Jinnah, Quaid-e-Millat also left us. “But his efforts were continued by Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto for development of this country,” he said.

Separately, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the incumbent government was taking forward the vision of first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to media after offering fateh at the grave of Liaquat Ali Khan, Ismail said that minorities were being persecuted in India but minority community had equal rights in Pakistan because the Quaid-e-Millat’s vision was that all religions and nations should be brought together and everyone would be treated equally.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing an active role in resolving disputes of different countries for peace across the world, especially in improving relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, while his role was also praise worthy for his efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan.

“It is our good fortune that such a bold and honest man is the Prime Minister of our country who perfectly raised the issue of Kashmir in the UN General Assembly,” said Imran Ismail.

Responding to a question, the governor said that K-IV project was the need of the hour to overcome water scarcity in the city. Those who had done malpractices in the K-IV project they would not be able to escape and surely the project would be completed.

Ismail said that it was necessary to make the government departments functional and active to tackle with the disaster like situations. Earlier, he also inked his remarks in the visitors’ book

Meanwhile, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said the nation suffered with huge loss due to assassination of Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan. The country would have been much ahead now, had he was not assassinated. The result of seizure of power in politics and state by plutocrats and waderas after his martyrdom was before us now. He said this while talking to the media after lying floral wreath on the grave of Quaid-e-Millat and offering fateha on his 68th death anniversary on behalf of citizens of Karachi.

Deputy Mayor Arshad Hasan, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Chairman DMC west Izhar Ahmed Khan and chairmen of Kmc council committees were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said Shaheed e Millat Liaquat Ali Khan sacrificed everything for Pakistan, however he unfortunately never got this opportunity to take the journey of progress after the creation of Pakistan, which is the reason why we are still suffering from instability.

He said we need to understand his message to the nation and join hands in our march to progress and development. He said his patriotism, political wisdom and leadership was always proved invaluable.

The Mayor said despite of that they haven’t lost hope and continuing efforts jointly to bail out the nation from these problems and serve the country in accordance with the lesson we got from Liaquat Ali Khan and Quaid-e-Azam.

Replying to a query, he said like many other problems, stray dogs have been also an issue that has to be solved, however KMC delivered the medicines in its three hospitals and anyone affected by dog bite could now contact for vaccine to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Landhi Medical Complex and Sarfraz Rafiquee Shaheed Hospital.

He said we have been fully cooperating with cleanliness drive of Chief Minister Sindh and the was being removed too, however this is ethe permanent solution of the problem and we need to work out the permanent solution so the garbage was dispose off outside the city on daily basis and never take the shape of heaps of waste.