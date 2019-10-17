Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A Rehman Malik Wednesday moved a resolution in the Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan which was unanimously passed by it.

In the resolution, he demanded of the government to request United Nations Security Council to appoint a Special Commission to investigate all the cease-fire violations by India, increase the strength of Military Observers across Line of Control (LoC) and file a claim of damages in terms of lives and properties in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against India.

He said that in this regard he was writing a letter to Foreign Minster Shah Mehmood Qureshi with suggestions.

The committee held its meeting under the chair of Senator Professor Sajid Mir.

Senator Malik said that Indian forces were violating the agreement which was signed on 27th July, 1949, both by India and Pakistan under United Nations regarding the fire line in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Will write letter to FM with suggestions

He said that Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary were continuously targeting civilian population with artillery fire and automatic weapons adding that targeting of civilians was highly condemnable and sheer violation of international human rights and United Nations laws.

Senator Rehman read the resolution which was appreciated by the member senators and was unanimously passed. “The committee strongly condemns the continuous ceasefire violations by Indian Forces at Line of Control (LoC), which is sheer violation of Agreement between India and Pakistan supervised by United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan to establish cease-fire at Line of Control,” reads the resolution.

“With reference to the above agreements… signed between Indian and Pakistan in Karachi on 27th July, 1949, also known as the Karachi Agreement (copy enclosed), the Committee unanimously adopts that the Government of Pakistan should move the matter in the United Nations Security Council in the form of complaint for continuous and unprovoked violations of the Cease-Fire Agreement with the request to appoint a Special Commission to investigate all the cease-fire violations by India and increase the strength of United Nations Observers to ensure the implementation of cease-fire along the line of control,” further says the resolution.

The Committee also demands that the Government of Pakistan should also file claim of damages from Indian in terms of lives and properties in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the resolution adds.