KARACHI - Eminent architects and town planners have recommended making a new and independent master plan of Karachi for next 100 years in order to turn it into a beautiful metropolis with developed infrastructure which not only could compete with other metropolitan cities, but could also meet its future requirements.

These recommendations were made in a conference held here on Wednesday on the subject of ‘Transforming Karachi’. They also highlighted the need for an efficient public transport system, including revival of Karachi Circular Railway, to facilitate not only public travelling, but also to help visitors to the city.

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah presided over the conference which was addressed by the Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Chairperson Planning and Development Naheed Shah Durrani and Senior Member Board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and noted architects and town planners and experts.