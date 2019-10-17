Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold and dry in northern areas during the next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to affect upper and central parts of the country during Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office said that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas during next 24 hours. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during the past 24 hours. However, rain/thunderstorm occurred in Murree and Rawalakot.