ISLAMABAD-Experts on Wednesday stressed to increase employment opportunities for skilled workers so that they can join the formal labour market and contribute to the economy.

The national dialogue “Employment for Skilled Workforce” was organised in Islamabad by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with TVET Sector Support Programme, which is funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway. The event also highlighted the digital tools available for the job seekers and employers to bridge the gap between the two and provide efficient mechanism to facilitate the employment process.

A large number of leading industrialists, training providers, government officials and representatives of international development partners attended this dialogue which highlighted the challenges and way forward for facilitation of employment for youth by learning relevant skills and using digital tools. While addressing the participants, NAVTTC Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan said, “The government has launched the National Skills for All Strategy which clearly speaks about the role of NAVTTC in providing enabling environment for improved employability. This can only be achieved through the strong alliance of stakeholders from public and private sector organisations.” He highlighted that National Skills Information System (NSIS) which is established by NAVTTC provides a one window solution to the job seekers and employers to look for skill-matching to enhance both youth employability an industrial producing. The dialogue among various stakeholders provided a platform to formulate technical working group for the promotion of the agreed steps in future for upscaling the utilisation of digital tools among employers and job seekers as well as providing learning opportunities to the youth.

