ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file three corruption references and authorized inquires and investigations in different corruption cases.

Chairman NAB Justice ® Javeed Iqbal chaired the Executive Board meeting at the NAB headquarters and gave approval of filing the three corruption references.

The EB meeting approved to file first reference against Khawaja Anwar Majeed and others. They were facing charges of money laundering and corruption, causing losses of Rs 340 million to national exchequer in this case.

The second reference will be filed against Syed Arif Khan, Director and partner of M/s Kanal View and others for looting the people causing Rs 266 million losses to national exchequer. The third reference has been decided to file against Sadat Anwar former DG Balochistan Development Authority Quetta in assets beyond known sources.

The meeting accorded approval of conducting investigations against Nasar Ahmed Afzal, Sagheer Ahmed Afzal and others. In total the EBM approved conducting three inquiries including against officers and officials of Excise and Taxation department, owners, management and others of Unicorn Prestige hotel, Lahore, officers and officials of Sindh Building control authority (SBCA)/ Karachi Metropolitan corporation (KMC), and management, officers and others of Balochistan Development Authority Quetta.

The meeting also approved attaching the inquiries against officials and management of Punjab Energy Holding company, Limited with the ongoing inquiry against appointment of officers in 56 companies. The EBM also approved referring the inquiry against Fazal Amin, Siraj Din and others to Anti-Narcotics Force. The same forum also okayed closing of inquiry against Saeed Ahmed Khan, Chairman OGRA and others, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan due to lack of evidence.

The EBM authorized closing inquiries against officials and others of Abdul Wali Khan University, INGOs including SDPI, FAFEN, FAO Rural Programme and others owing to absence of evidence.

The Chairman NAB said that the anti-graft watchdog’s top most priority was to recover looted money from the corrupt and take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion. All resources were being used to achieve the goal. NAB has filed 600 corruption references in different Accountability courts in the last 23 months. The conviction ratio of NAB in corruption cases was 70 percent.

The bureau has recovered Rs71 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB has concluded 41 mega corruption cases, while inquiries were continuing in 15 mega corruption cases and investigation continuing in18 mega corruption cases.

He urged regulators including LDA, CDA, RDA, BDA, PDA, MDA, ICT and Gwadar Development Authrority and others to enlist approved housing societies at their websites and inform the people about illegal housing societies to save them from looting.