A special cell has been established by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to curb money laundering and terror financing in Pakistan.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has approved to set up the special cell which will conduct monitoring and coordinate with the FATF Secretariat. The cell will hold power to initiate investigations over terror financing.

NAB Director General (operations) Zahir Shah will lead the special cell. The anti-money laundering cell will comprise five members including Director Monitoring Zafar Iqbal, Additional Director Mufti Abudl Haq, banking experts Jahanzeb Fareed and Sohail Ahmad, and senior legal consultant Nasir Mehmood Mughal.