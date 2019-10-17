Share:

BISP is a social safety net with prime focus on financial inclusion of women and the only central point for women empowerment in the entire country. Besides providing cash assistance to 5.7 million women this was stated by Abdur Raheem Shaikh, Director General, Sindh.

He further added that BISP is engaged in raising awareness on issues of vital importance among its beneficiary community through the platform of BISP Beneficiary Committees (BBCs). BISP also plans to educate BISP women on women rights, nutrition, mother and child health, entrepreneurship empowering them to make better informed decisions. For women empowerment to become a reality, all concerned organizations would be encouraged to work with BISP to further the gains in this area. Addressing the ceremony on International day for eradication of Poverty DG said that the empowerment of women can help eliminate poverty in the region and BISP is sincere in its efforts to eradicate poverty under EHSAAS Programme and remains committed to provide financial assistance to the deserving families all across the region. DG said that BISP would keep playing proactive role as custodian of the poorest and put in efforts to strengthen the ownership at community level and ensure sustainability.

He said that EHSAAS program will provide relief to the masses through interest-free loans, vocational and skills trainings, and asset transfers. Government of Pakistan has launched the poverty graduation initiative as a part of the Ehsaas strategy and aims to graduate the poorest households out of poverty to set them on a course of economic and social prosperity.

During the next four years, every month around 80,000 interest free loans will be disbursed nationwide. The range of the interest free loans is Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 75,000. As many as 3.8 million interest free loans will be provided to 2.28 million households. In total, 14.7 million people will benefit from this component. Interest free loans are accessible through 1,110 existing loan centers operated by partnering organizations.